Eric Scott’s Easy and Delicious Garlic Shrimp — Foodie Friday

It's finally Friday, which means it's Foodie Friday, and this week I'm sharing a recipe that is a favorite of my son. He loves shrimp. He could eat a bushel basket of them at one sitting. With this recipe, you can make a few, or a whole pile of them, quickly and easily. Swimming in a delicious white wine and garlic broth, you can serve them over pasta, rice, quinoa, or by themselves as a great party app!

Foodie Friday is made possible by our good friends at Amalfis in Lawrenceville, a Nextdoor Neighborhood Favorite restaurant. Stop in and say hello to owners Ciro and Rosanna and check out their delicious catering menu for all your holiday parties.

The beauty of this recipe is you can make it virtually anywhere. Often I put it on a disposable aluminum pan right on the grill. You can also make it in a sauté pan on the stove. The trick is not to overcook the shrimp. Once the broth begins to simmer, they are almost done. Watch closely to see the shrimp turn from opaque to red. (It only takes a few minutes.) Then remove from the heat and they are ready to go!

See the shopping list below, then watch the video to see how easy this is to make!

Shopping List:

1½ lbs. medium shrimp (cleaned and deveined)

½ C. white wine

¼ C. olive oil

5-6 garlic cloves (chopped or minced)

1 Tbsp. lemon zest

Juice from 1 lemon

1 tsp. old bay

Red pepper flakes (to taste)

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Eric Scott is Vice President, Senior Political Director and Director of Special Projects for New Jersey 101.5. He anchors "New Jersey's First News" and weekday morning newscasts from 5 to 10 a.m., in addition to hosting a bimonthly Town Hall series.

More from New Jersey 101.5: