Eric LeGrand’s coffee shop set for its ‘LeGrand Opening’

Eric LeGrand, the paralyzed former Rutgers football player, has announced the grand opening date for his coffee shop, the LeGrand Coffee House, for May 14.

Located in the brand-new Avenue & Green Development at 10 Green Street in Woodbridge, an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with Woodbridge Mayor John E. McCormac will kick off the community event at 11 a.m..

“It has been a long time coming, but we are so excited to be opening up LeGrand Coffee House,” said Eric LeGrand, founder and CEO of LeGrand Coffee House. “We cannot wait to serve the community some great coffee, make everybody feel comfortable and ultimately leave satisfied. We are pumped up for you to enjoy your daily cup of bELieve.”

The shop was announced last year, but construction pushed the opening to this year.

Traditional baked goods and other food items are on the menu, and a full line of LeGrand Coffee House merchandise will be on sale as well. Additionally, various forms of entertainment will occur at the LeGrand Opening, and Eric LeGrand himself will be there for the entirety of the event to meet and greet with those in attendance.

If you’re unfamiliar with Eric’s story, in October 2010, LeGrand sustained a spinal cord injury at his C3 and C4 vertebrae while playing football for Rutgers University. He was paralyzed by the injury, but that hasn’t stopped him from living a full life; he has gone on to become an established entrepreneur, motivational speaker, sports analyst, philanthropist and author. His philanthropic organization, Team LeGrand, has raised more than two million dollars for the Reeve Foundation.

