Epic new designer donut spot comes to Long Branch’s Pier Village

If you’re a fan of donuts, ice cream, donut-infused ice cream, coffee, cookie dough, cake, or all of the above you don't want to miss out on this shop opening in Pier Village in Long Branch.

With 5 locations around NY and NJ, Sundae Donuts has delicious treats in their stores or via online order

Sundae Donuts specializes in gorgeous, delicious donuts covered in tons of different toppings for a wide selection of flavors. Oh, and it’s also kosher.

You can enjoy everything there from the classic sprinkle to the fan-favorite fruity pebble, to whatever flavor the shop creates!

And, Sundae Donuts provides everything you need for a fun, interactive donut decorating party for groups of all ages.

You can host a birthday party or any other private event there. And they also cater from intimate get-togethers to grand galas.

Some of their amazing donut flavors include Chocolate Oreo, cinnamon toast crunch, fruity pebbles, Nutella, Samoa, strawberry shortcake, and the first one I’m gonna try—s’mores, complete with a marshmallow and mini chocolate bar on top.

Oh! And sundae Donuts also has a state-of-the-art food truck ice cream bar for birthday parties, corporate office events, benefits, conferences, fundraisers, and even weddings.

It’s a great idea to impress your guests with Sundae Donut’s chef-crafted, small-batch desserts, for a very special celebration.

And, as if all those offerings are not enough, they do custom work too, everything from custom donuts to edible cookie dough, cookie shots and beautiful cakes.

Sundae Donuts is located at 15 Morris Ave #118, Long Branch, right off Ocean Avenue near the Carousel Bar. Or, you can just search Sundae Donuts, Pier Village.

Anyone who’s been to Long Branch’s Pier village knows that it’s already one of the jewels of the Jersey Shore, but Sundae Donuts is gonna make it that much more special.

