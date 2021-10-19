Enough is enough: Giants need to fire Gettleman and go outside (Opinion)

Ronald Reagan once asked while running for president, "Are you better off now than you were four years ago?" Well Giants fans, I'll ask the same question after four years of Dave Gettleman, who's in his 4th year as Giants general manager.

Since 2017, the Giants have had the worst record in pro football, the only reason they're not tied with the Jets is that the other New York team that plays in New Jersey didn't play Sunday because they were on a bye.

So here we are again at 1-5 Giants fans, and again and again. If you're a Giants season ticket holder or went to the game today, think of how much today cost you and think again about the result. Since 2017 they are 9-26 at home. But hey, the Giants did honor the 2011 Super Bowl team. I think Tom Coughlin is still delivering his speech. It was so bad that ownership was nowhere to be seen

Coughlin as you remember "resigned" after the 2015 season after going 6-10 for the past two years. What Giants fans would give for that now. In fact, last year the team went 6-10 and people were singing their praises, then came this year.

This was supposed to be the year that the Giants were finally going to compete. The owner spent over $200 million on free agents and instead here we are at 1-5. They play the Carolina Panthers next Sunday who are coached by Matt Rhule whom the Giants had wanted to hire but were edged out by Panther owner David Tepper who waited in Rhule's driveway with an offer he couldn't refuse.

Instead, the Giants hired Joe Judge on the advice of Bill Belichick. Other than the great introductory pep talk speech, can you think of anything Judge has done to make you believe he's the guy who can outcoach the other NFL coaches? Is there any game move you can point to? Anything that he has actually "cleaned up" after promising in every losing post-game press conference that he was going to clean up?

We have Jason Garret, another alumnus, as offensive coordinator, need I say more? Patrick Graham who last year was in the head coaching conversation around the league. this year not so much. Whatever he did last year has been figured out and teams are moving on the Giants at will.

BTW- Do the Giants know it's OK to sack the quarterback in the state of New Jersey or any other state for that matter? Then again, does Dave Gettleman know how to find guys that can sack the quarterback? He spent a lot of money on guys who can't.

When Gettleman was hired in 2018 he promised to fix the offensive line. He didn't. Last year he let the best offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler walk and kept the worst one in Nate Solder, a tackle so bad he makes Giants fans yearn for the days of Eric Flowers. They never drafted a replacement reminding us that they were very happy with the guys they had.

Then he saw them play in the preseason and spent the last week as well as the opening weeks scouring the waiver wire for what we have playing now.

To go over the many mistakes of Dave Gettleman would take much longer than the time you have to read this. It's time to rectify the mistake of hiring Dave Gettleman. If you couldn't make good on a promise at your job, would you still have it after 5 years?

One big mistake constantly made by ownership was hiring a guy (Gettleman) who had worked for the organization. That's the Giant's way. They did it with everyone except for George Young who was forced on them by then-commissioner Pete Rozelle.

What's scary about that is that while Giants fans were driving home livid after what they just paid so much money to see, Mara was partying with the Super Bowl team of 2011. I wonder which of them will be the next coach or general manager?

Hopefully, the next guy will be someone from outside the organization. And don't take advice from Bill Belichick. When was the last time he gave anyone a player or coach that turned out to be anything? He's too smart for that.

Shame the Giants weren't smart enough to hire him when they had the chance.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

