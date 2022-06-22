Enjoy the ‘secret’ gardens of Bordentown, NJ homes this weekend
The Bordentown Historical Society will be having its Annual History in Bloom Garden Tour this weekend, June 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the rain date on June 26.
They will be a total of 21 gardens on display, 17 of which are private gardens and 4 public gardens. Patrons are invited to enjoy the beautiful gardens through a self-guided tour.
You can go and see the "secret" gardens of Bordentown's private homes, Check out this video from when the garden tours were virtual in 2020 to get a peek at what some of these stunning gardens have to offer.
Make sure to stop in on Restaurant Row to check out some of the great eateries Bordentown has to offer. There will also be 7 Plein Air artists and musicians playing throughout the day at a number of garden locations, and they will be providing refreshments. Restaurant row and a lot of the boutique shops on Farnsworth Avenue and throughout Bordentown will be offering discounts to ticket holders.
You can buy tickets in advance by clicking here.
You can also buy them the day of the tour until 3 p.m. at The Friends Meetinghouse, located at 302 Farnsworth Ave. All ticket holders must pick up the tour brochure and map at the Meetinghouse on the day before starting their tour.
"History in Bloom" is a fundraiser for the Bordentown Historical Society, which is a non-profit and they are working to restore the Clara Barton Schoolhouse and The Friends Meetinghouse from 1740.