If you’re looking for local entertainment, you would do well to check out the Friday night concert series at the Perkins Center in Moorestown.

The series runs until April every second Friday of the month.

Perkins has had a long history of turning its intimate ‘living room’ space into a vibrant concert venue, bringing great music of all kinds to Moorestown,” said Perkins’ Folklife Center Director Marion Jacobson. “This year we’re excited to offer a unique lineup of fabulous artists from around the world and around the corner—and the chance to discover emerging artists and types of music you might never have heard.

The next installment is on Oct. 13:

Alex Hiele Paris Jazz Combo takes listeners back in time to soak up the sounds of a Paris jazz club in the 1950s through arrangements of popular music from Cole Porter, George Gershwin, Michel Legrand and various French composers.

November’s edition is on the 10th and features:

The Jersey Corn Pickers are a Philadelphia-area band that plays original and traditional high-energy bluegrass and Americana music. Their style is infused with old time, folk, rock, blues, traditional country and all manner of American roots music.

The Jersey Corn Pickers

Selected events will feature a pre-concert Community Discussion, an opportunity to meet the musicians and learn more about their music.

According to a release:

Perkins Center for the Arts is a regional multi-disciplinary arts education center with locations in Moorestown and Collingswood, New Jersey.

