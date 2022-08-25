ENGLEWOOD – Three car wash workers were injured when they were hit by a colleague driving a car out of the tunnel Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

Englewood police told The Daily Voice the driver was pulling the car into the drying area of Englewood Car Wash on East Sheffield Avenue.

One of the workers suffered an elbow injury that required surgery while another had a brain bleed and a skull fracture, according to police. A third had a broken arm with multiple contusions, cuts and abrasions, police told The Daily Voice.

The driver was not hurt.

Police said no charges have been filed.

Englewood police on Thursday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

