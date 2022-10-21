End of season annual pool ‘pawty’ for dogs at Cape May resort

Now that the humans are done swimming in pools for the summer, it’s time for the dogs to take center stage in one of Cape May’s most beloved fall traditions.

Montreal Beach Resort, 1025 Beach Avenue will host its Doggie Day Pool Pawty on Sunday, Oct. 30., from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Doggie Day Pool Pawty (Photo Credit: Aversa PR) Doggie Day Pool Pawty (Photo Credit: Aversa PR) loading...

The tri-state region’s premiere dog-only pool “pawty” will have dozens of four-legged friends swimming (doggie paddle, of course) in the pool of the resort for the final closing day of the season.

How did the tradition start?

Years ago, after uneventfully closing their pool each season, the owners of the resort decided it would be fun for one day a year to let the pups jump in for a dip and a swim.

This fun way to close the season turned into a larger community tradition that now raises money for the Animal Outreach of Cape May.

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, Madison Resorts and new owner Dan Alicea are bringing the event back to carry on the tradition.

“As the new owners of the Montreal Beach Resort, we feel like it’s important to bring back certain events that are great for the community. I’ve always been a dog lover myself and I can’t imagine a better way to close our pool each year. This should be fun,” said Alicea.

What happens at the “pawty”?

Doggie Day Pool Pawty will take over the entire pool area for the day, the final day of Montreal Beach Resort’s summer season.

Each participating pup can join the fun for $10 cash with all proceeds going to Animal Outreach of Cape May County to help save and find “furever” homes for homeless pets.

Humans are free to attend. A waiver is required upon arrival. All dogs must be well-behaved and friendly with other dogs. Guess are encouraged to bring their own towels.

For four hours, the splash party will include the pool, doggie vendors, a special basket of prizes, and other festivities.

Each dog will be entered into a raffle for a basket valued at over $100 donated by Hounds Town South Jersey.

Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille will have a special doggie menu for the day including ground beef bowls, chicken bowls, puppacinos, as well as specialty doggie-themed cocktails for humans!

Salty Paws, the first doggie ice cream bar in New Jersey will be on hand. Salty Paws offers lactose-free, dog-friendly ice cream, cookies, and treats. Some pooch favorites include maple bacon, vanilla, pumpkin, blueberry, and peanut butter flavors.

Black Sheep mobile dog “barkery” will also join in the fun. These dog treats are grain-free and handmade with all fresh, natural ingredients.

The rooftop and downstairs patio can accommodate all the humans and dogs for the day.

What is Animal Outreach of Cape May County?

All the money raised from the Doggie Day Pool Pawty will go to this wonderful local non-profit which provides shelter, care, and love for unwanted, abused, abandoned, and homeless animals of Cape May County.

The no-kill shelter’s adoption program and spay/neuter clinic have helped to greatly reduce the number of homeless pets in the area.

Happy swimming, pups!

