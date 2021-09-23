Emergency vehicle stolen for a joyride on Atlantic City, NJ boardwalk

ATLANTIC CITY — A man who took an emergency vehicle for a joyride on the boardwalk on Monday was charged and arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Atlantic City police said the driver later identified as Patrick Ford, 31, of Clementon, stole a New Jersey EMS Task Force vehicle while it was parked at Harrah’s Monday night. Before driving onto the boardwalk Ford struck several parked vehicles and objects causing extensive damage.

Ford made his way onto the boardwalk by breaking down a gate before on the ramp from Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Ford continued south on the boardwalk for about a mile and left the vehicle with its lights and sirens on parked near Iowa Avenue and the Tropicana, police said.

In an effort to identify the driver, police created a flyer with a surveillance photo for officers. Ford was recognized by an officer who arrested him on the boardwalk at Arkansas Avenue on Tuesday.

Ford was charged with theft and two counts of criminal mischief with other charges possible and is being held at the Atlantic City Justice Facility.

