Elton John adding one last NJ show for farewell tour
EAST RUTHERFORD (AP) — Elton John has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including one more for his fans in New Jersey.
John begins his final run of dates in North America in Philadelphia on July 15, finishing with a three-night engagement at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, 19 and 20.
The new dates include another concert in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, July 24. The 75-year-old musician already had an appearance scheduled at the Prudential Center on July 23.
These two shows are intended to be Elton John's final performances in New Jersey. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is billed as his last tour before retiring.
John is also adding July 27 in Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sept. 8 in Toronto; Sept. 13 in Charleston, South Carolina; Oct. 8 in Santa Clara, California; Oct. 16-17 in Tacoma, Washington; Oct. 22 in Vancouver; Nov. 9 in San Diego; Nov. 11 in Phoenix; and Nov. 17 in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale April 6 at John's website, (https://www.eltonjohn.com/).
Next year, John has two shows in Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, and soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic five-year tour formally concludes in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8, 2023.