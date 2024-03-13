Elon Musk reacts to NJ prisons listing these inmates as ‘white’

⚫ NJ DOC lists minority inmates as white

How the New Jersey Department of Corrections figures out the race of each inmate may not just be black and white.

Of the more than 13,000 inmates in New Jersey state prisons counted on Jan. 3, 2023, around 59% were Black, 22% were white, and 14% were Hispanic. Less than 1% were Asian and only six incarcerated individuals were Native American, according to the DOC.

However, it appeared Tuesday that at least four of the 2,893 inmates listed as "white" were a different race.

Libs of TikTok, a conservative account known for incendiary posts, shared the discrepancy. The post went viral and gained 3.7 million views.

The state Department of Corrections inmate lookup tool showed that Jones Rodale, Alan Adamez, Edwin Alamo, and William Cruz were all listed as "white." New Jersey 101.5 confirmed the listings were still there late Wednesday afternoon.

Photos of the men showed that the wrong race was listed.

It was unclear how many more minority inmates were considered white in the New Jersey prison system. It was also unclear if any white inmates were listed as other races.

The DOC did not respond to multiple requests for comment from New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday.

Elon Musk weighs in on "white" NJ inmates

The world's richest man took notice of the post on his social media platform Tuesday afternoon.

Musk responded with an inquisitive emoji. He did not elaborate on his thoughts.

Libs of TikTok operator Chaya Raichik claimed that listing inmates as the wrong race would change crime statistics to make it appear that white people were committing more crimes in New Jersey.

New Jersey 101.5 could not confirm that the same race data used by the DOC was used for calculating crime statistics.

Black conspiracist Tariq Nasheed claimed on X that the incorrect race listings were intentional. Nasheed, who has gained notoriety for his takes on race in America, said the conspiracy was the result of white supremacy.

"Systematic white supremacy is so insidious that most white criminals have immunity from law, and many of the handful of 'white' people arrested are actually black people who police lists as 'white' to make it appear balanced," said Nasheed.

