ELIZABETH — Murder and weapons charges have been filed in connection with the death of a 30-year-old woman over the weekend.

According to the Union County Prosecutor's Office, Elizabeth resident Victor Rodriguez Gomez, 33, is responsible for the death of Carmen Lopez Barahona, of Elizabeth.

Elizabeth police officers responded to the 200 block of Lt. Glenn Zamorski Drive shortly after 2 a.m. on Sept. 11, and found the victim, who had sustained fatal injuries as a result of blunt force trauma to her head.

According to officials, an investigation revealed that Gomez had fled from that scene. His vehicle was located by Perth Amboy police, and he was apprehended and transferred into the custody of Union County without incident.

Charged with first-degree murder and two related weapons offenses, Gomez has a first court appearance scheduled for Friday.

"We hope that this arrest can bring some small measure of comfort to all those grieving Ms. Barahona," Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said.

Anyone with information related to this matter is urged to contact Prosecutor's Office Homicide Task Force Sergeant Filipe Afonso at 908-965-3807, Detective Kenneth Luongo at 908-527-4643, or Elizabeth Police Detective James Szpond at 908-558-2041.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

