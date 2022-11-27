Buddy the elf, what’s your favorite color?

Based on the 2003 Christmas classic, Elf: The Musical is set to perform at Belmar Elementary School in Belmar.

The musical tells the story of Buddy, a human raised as an elf in Santa’s workshop, as he travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his birth father.

The performances, put on by the Artist Collective Troupe, will be Dec. 9 and 10 at 7:30 p.m. and with matinees Dec. 10 and 11 at 2 p.m.

"Elf" The Musical At The Al Hirschfeld Theatre Getty Images loading...

Doors open 30 minutes prior to the start time. Before the show begins, the Artist Collective Troupe’s caroling group, the Collective Carolers, will sing for the audience.

“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”

For any fans of the show who are hard of hearing, the Dec. 10 matinee will offer an American Sign Language interpretation. Certain seats will be designated to those who need a better view of the interpreter.

Tickets can be purchased here. Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Ashley Lauren Foundation: Hope & Help for Children with Cancer.

Belmar Elementary School is located at 1101 Main Street in Belmar, NJ.

Kmonroe2 Kmonroe2 loading...

Can’t wait to celebrate the Christmas season with Buddy? ACT will host “Breakfast with Santa and Buddy” on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. According to their events page, you can

“join Santa Claus and Buddy the Elf for a fun-filled morning of food, games, songs, prizes, photos, and more!”

You can find more info here.

As of writing this, there seem to be no plans of serving spaghetti covered in maple syrup, so you'll have to have your fill beforehand.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Favorite holiday movies from your childhood that will never get old

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.