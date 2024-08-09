💲A senior Paterson woman was drugged and forced to withdraw $5K from her bank

PATERSON — The daughter of a 77-year-old woman said she was drugged and “forced” to go into her bank and withdraw cash but has no recollection of the incident.

Paterson police spokesman Rob Rowan told New Jersey 101.5 police were called to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center Tuesday afternoon by the daughter of a woman who said something was thrown at her mother causing her to become disoriented.

Her mother was then told to withdraw $5,000 from a bank and was on her way to a second bank. The woman then realized what was going on and got away.

City council member says it has happened before

Erica Suazo told CBS New York her mother, Maria Ramos, was walking home from a doctor's appointment Tuesday and was approached by a woman looking for directions. When Ramos turned around the woman placed sock on her shoulder before heading to the bank.

Councilman Luis Velez told CBS New York the sock was likely laced with some kind of drug that made Ramos lose her awareness after she unknowingly breathed it in. He said this has happened to other "vulnerable seniors" in Paterson.

