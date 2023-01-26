Man, 60, killed in one of two crashes on Route 31 in Ewing, NJ

EWING TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old man was killed on Route 31 in one of two crashes on the road Wednesday afternoon.

Ewing police Lt. Glenn Tettemer said the man was struck in the northbound lanes around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection with Somerset Street near the Pennington Road fire station. The man was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators.

Police identified the victim as Michael Roche, 60, of Hamilton. Tettemer did not disclose the cause of the crash.

Two crashes in Ewing: entrance to TCNJ (top) and Somerset Street Two crashes in Ewing: entrance to TCNJ (top) and Somerset Street (Google Maps) loading...

Overturn in front of TCNJ

About an hour earlier, Route 31 was closed by a two-vehicle crash that ended with an overturned pickup truck at the entrance to TCNJ. The other vehicle, a sedan, was heavily damaged in the front.

Tettemer said there were no injuries in the crash but did not have more details.

MidJersey.news reported that neither driver was injured and they were able to get themselves out of their vehicles.

TCNJ spokesman Luke Sacks told New Jersey 101.5 that no one affiliated with the college was involved in the crash.

It was the first fatal crash in Mercer County this year. There were no fatal crashes on Route 31 in Ewing in 2022.

An overturned pickup on Route 31 at the entrance to TCNJ in Ewing 1/25/23 An overturned pickup on Route 31 at the entrance to TCNJ in Ewing 1/25/23 (Dennis Symons Mid Jersey News) loading...

