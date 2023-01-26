Man, 60, killed in one of two crashes on Route 31 in Ewing, NJ

EWING TOWNSHIP — A 60-year-old man was killed on Route 31 in one of two crashes on the road Wednesday afternoon.
Ewing police Lt. Glenn Tettemer said the man was struck in the northbound lanes around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection with Somerset Street near the Pennington Road fire station. The man was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.
The driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators.
Police identified the victim as Michael Roche, 60, of Hamilton. Tettemer did not disclose the cause of the crash.
Overturn in front of TCNJ
About an hour earlier, Route 31 was closed by a two-vehicle crash that ended with an overturned pickup truck at the entrance to TCNJ. The other vehicle, a sedan, was heavily damaged in the front.
Tettemer said there were no injuries in the crash but did not have more details.
MidJersey.news reported that neither driver was injured and they were able to get themselves out of their vehicles.
TCNJ spokesman Luke Sacks told New Jersey 101.5 that no one affiliated with the college was involved in the crash.
It was the first fatal crash in Mercer County this year. There were no fatal crashes on Route 31 in Ewing in 2022.
There are more than 10 NJ ties among the players in the NFL conference championship games this year.
Four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State and there are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.
Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.
Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.
NJ school holidays with the biggest buzz
Just which days NJ schools have off remains a reflection of its community.
Some New Jersey towns now have populations that celebrate religious holidays not previously taken as a district-wide day, such as Diwali or Eid.
Other days off are not religious in nature, but are still stirring up controversy or buzz around the state. The following have been making the most news.