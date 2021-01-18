Egg roll in a bowl recipe

As someone who cooks dinner every single night for their entire family, I am always looking for ways to get more creative with the food. I stumbled upon this recipe on a blog called “Remix to Nutrition”, and after a few tweaks, this has become a weekly family dinner recipe.

So here’s what you’ll need (this feeds about 4 people):

1 pack of ground meat

2 bags of coleslaw mix

2 eggs

Spoonful of minced garlic

4 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 cup soy sauce/coconut aminos

4 tsp rice vinegar

2 tsp sriracha

First, cook your ground meat in a pan along with your garlic. Once cooked, add in your coleslaw mix along with the sesame oil, garlic powder, soy sauce, vinegar and sriracha. Once well combined, cover the pan and allow the coleslaw mix to cook down. You will know when everything is cooked when any excess liquid has cooked off. Once cooked, add in your eggs and scramble them. Season everything to your liking and then eat!

This recipe is so simple, and can be made in so many different ways! I love adding broccoli and eggplant to mine, as well as sesame seeds on top for an extra crunch. In terms of sauces, there are so many to choose from as well. My favorite is sweet chili, or teriyaki, however, if you want more spicy than sweet you can add more sriracha. You can even use the mixture to make real egg rolls if you’d like which are also delicious and even more fun to eat!

