🚨The first crash happened on Black Horse Pike in EHT near Walmart

🚨A man in a wheelchair was hit in the second crash at Delancy Ave

A man crossing the street in a motorized wheelchair was struck and killed by an unlicensed driver making a turn Wednesday evening, one of two fatal crashes in Egg Harbor Township that day.

Ernest Miller, 62, of Egg Harbor Township, was struck by a driver making a left turn from the Black Horse Pike (Route 40) as Miller crossed Delancy Avenue around 7:10 p.m.

The driver, Santos Acosta-Arias, 59, of Pleasantville, was issued a criminal summons for causing death while driving unlicensed as well as multiple traffic summonses.

Miller was pronounced dead at the scene.

Map shows locations of two fatal crashes on the Black Horse Pike (Route 40) in Egg Harbor Township Map shows locations of two fatal crashes on the Black Horse Pike (Route 40) in Egg Harbor Township (Canva) loading...

Crash in front of Walmart

One person was killed in a crash in front of Walmart on Black Horse Pike just after midnight on Wednesday, according to Egg Harbor Township police.

A 2015 Honda CRV driven by Nathaniel Lolley, 76, of Wilmington, Delaware, was traveling eastbound on the Black Horse Pike and struck Leon Barrett, 78, from Pleasantville, who was walking in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lolley and his passenger were taken to Atlantic City Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims of the crashes were the fifth and sixth fatalities in Egg Harbor Township this year and the 26th and 27th in Atlantic County, according to State Police records.

