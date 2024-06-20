No food or water: Woman convicted for animal cruelty in Atlantic County, NJ
A former Galloway Township resident has been found guilty of animal cruelty for keeping pets in deplorable conditions.
Lisa Monzo, 59, was convicted on Monday, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office.
Monzo was found guilty on five counts of fourth-degree animal cruelty at the conclusion of a bench trial in Superior Court.
SEE ALSO: NJ adds 7 employers to its 'WALL' of shame
On Nov. 4, 2022, local and county officers found that Monzo was failing to provide proper care for a dog, two cats and two birds. According to an investigation into the matter, there was no fresh water or edible food at Monzo's residence, nor were there clean or habitable living conditions.
Upon the discovery, all of the animals were removed from the residence, assessed medically, and placed in other living situations.
Monzo is scheduled to be sentenced in September, the prosecutor's office said.
"We also remind the public that neglect is a form of animal cruelty and ask the public to report any incidents of animal cruelty to their local police departments," the office said.
