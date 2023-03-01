NJ man found guilty of brutal hotel beating death of girlfriend’s 3-year-old son

🔴 A Morris County jury convicted Edwin Urbina of the 2019 murder of a 3-year-old boy

🔴 Krystal Straw, the boy’s mother, pleaded guilty to child endangerment and tampering

🔴 Urbina faces up to life in prison, after passing on an earlier plea deal

A jury has found a 29-year-old Morris County man guilty on all charges, stemming from the beating death of his girlfriend’s three year-old son.

Edwin Urbina, formerly of Morristown, was convicted of first-degree murder with an aggravating factor after a seven-day trial, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll announced on Wednesday.

Urbina, who turned down a plea deal that would have put him in prison for 50 years, now faces up to life in prison when sentenced in two weeks.

He was also found guilty of three counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree hindering apprehension or prosecution, two counts of third-degree tampering with a witness and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

The child's 2021 beating death happened at an East Hanover hotel (Google Maps)

🔴2019 deadly attack on toddler at East Hanover hotel

Morristown police were called to Morristown Medical Center shortly after 5 a.m. on Aug. 13, 2021, on a report of a three-year-old boy in cardiac arrest.

Doctors found that the young child had suffered a number of physical injuries and an autopsy ruled the death as a homicide.

Investigators found that Urbina had badly beaten the child, several hours earlier, at the OYO Hotel along Route 10 West in East Hanover.

A five-year-old sibling had witnessed the attack, as confirmed in the courtroom and in a GoFundMe setup for funeral expenses for the victim, identified as Liam.

A 3-year-old boy, id'ed by family as Liam Christian, was beaten to death at a hotel in 2021 (GoFundMe via Demi Shelton)

🔴 Mother moved to protect Urbina, before seeking help for lifeless son

The children’s mother, Krystal Straw, arrived at the hotel shortly after the brutal beating, after finishing up a work shift, according to courtroom testimony.

Her first actions were to pack up Urbina from the hotel, delete messages and cell phone content and drop him at another location, before bringing her son’s lifeless body to a hospital, prosecutors said.

She also instructed her surviving child not to speak of the incident to police.

Investigation also revealed that Urbina had physically abused the victim before the deadly attack.

Straw was arrested the day of her son’s death, while Urbina was taken into custody four days later, outside the Morris County Records and Administration Building.

On Jan. 12, the 29-year-old Straw pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree endangering welfare of a child, three counts of third-degree hindering apprehension, third-degree tampering with a witness and fourth-degree tampering with physical evidence.

Her sentencing hearing has been set for the same day as Urbina’s —March 16.

Both Urbina and Straw have remained in Morris County Jail during their criminal cases.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

