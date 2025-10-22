🔴 Edison officials move to ban high-speed e-scooters after several serious accidents.

🔴 Police say modified scooters are hitting speeds up to 45 mph on local roads.

🔴 Parents could face fines up to $1,000 and scooter impoundment.

EDISON — Another New Jersey town is cracking down on dangerous, high-speed electric scooters that are getting people hurt.

In Edison, the council wants to ban high-speed scooters outright. That includes on highways and slower residential roads.

There have been several incidents involving e-scooters recently, Edison Police Chief Thomas Bryan said at a public meeting on Monday.

He said a juvenile girl was seriously hurt on Talmadge Road, and another incident took place last week on Plainfield Avenue.

The new ordinance would also punish parents and juveniles who violate New Jersey's existing laws on electric scooters.

A sign that reads "No motorized vehicles or e-bikes or scooters" at an entrance of the Middlesex Greenway in Edison. (Google Maps)

Modified scooters hitting dangerous speeds

E-scooters aren't allowed to go faster than 19 mph in New Jersey. Manufacturers are supposed to limit e-scooters to 20 mph, Bryan said.

However, some parents and kids are buying modified electric scooters that can reach 35 mph or even 45 mph.

"As we all see on Route 27, Plainfield Avenue, throughout the town, they're traveling on the highways at a high rate of speed," Bryan said.

Fines and impoundment for parents of reckless riders

If a juvenile is caught speeding on a modified e-scooter, the ordinance would allow police to impound the scooter for seven days and fine their parents up to $250. And that's just for a first offense.

On a second offense, the e-scooter could be impounded for up to 60 days and fines could reach $500 for the juvenile's parents. Third and subsequent offenses carry hefty fines of up to $1,000.

The ordinance has not yet been passed as of Wednesday afternoon. A council meeting is scheduled for later this evening.

