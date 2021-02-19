Edison man goes missing after leaving for work

Mike Rohal (Rohal Family)

EDISON — Police are looking for a 63-year-old man last seen on Wednesday leaving his apartment for work.

Michael "Mike" Rohal left his home at the Edison Glen Apartments in Edison around 6 a.m. but never signed in for work at Boehinger Ingelheim in the Merial building on Route 1 in North Brunswick.

His phone was turned off around 11 a.m. and has not been turned on since, police said.

Rohal drives a red Kia Soul with New Jersey license plate F18KSC. The SUV has a "19" NASCAR sticker on the lower back side of the rear window and a hula dancer on the dashboard.

He is 5 feet 9 inches, bald with blue eyes. He usually wears a baseball cap and jeans.

Edison police ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to call them 732-248-7533.

