Edison councilwoman quiet over hate posts on her Facebook page

EDISON — The Township Council president has been accused of sharing two inflammatory posts on Facebook — one anti-Semitic in nature and another that suggested Chinese people were to blame for the pandemic.

In a written statement Tuesday, the Simon Wiesenthal Center shared two screenshots that appear to show the posts on a personal Facebook page of Joyce Ship-Freeman.

One of the posts incorrectly described a "Saint Corona" as a patron saint of plagues and infectious diseases. It went on to purportedly draw a connection to "Israel" becoming a nation in a disparaging manner.

The second post appeared to point to the origin of the novel coronavirus in China as a motivation for not eating Chinese food.

The SWC called for a "clear public apology" from Ship-Freeman.

"Whatever the circumstances of how they got on her page, why has it taken her one month to remove the incendiary tropes about Jews and Israel?" the organization said.

By Wednesday, Ship-Freeman's personal Facebook page did not appear to be publicly accessible. She also did not return a message for comment.

The Center included with their statement screenshots of both posts under scrutiny, as seen below.

Screenshots of two inflammatory Facebook posts attributed to Edison's Council President (courtesy Simon Wiesenthal Center)

A number of township residents claimed that Ship-Freeman's page had been "hacked," including De Amorin Anthony, who posted on his own Facebook page that the councilwoman "has no history of any of this stuff & doesn’t conform or bend to these groups behind the black curtain, so she is being labeled a racist & anti Semite."

Council Vice President Sam Joshi used his own Facebook page to say he was "dismayed by anti-Semitic and anti-Chinese" postings on the page of his colleague.

Joshi echoed the language of the SWC in referring to the offensive posts.

"Whatever the circumstances of how they got there, I urge the President to join with me to unequivocally denounce all bigotry that slanders and endangers our Jewish, Asian-American and African-American neighbors during this crisis," he wrote.

According to religious writings, there was a "Saint Corona," but the figure's connections to plague and epidemics are unclear.

