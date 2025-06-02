You have to trust me on this one. An entertainment complex is opening in New Jersey this month that you won’t fully appreciate until you walk inside.

First of all, when I say it will have bowling, don’t picture a bowling alley. Unless you’re picturing a private, posh bowling alley in the Alpine mansion of a New Jersey celebrity, don’t picture a bowling alley. When I mention the mini-golf, don’t think of some outdoor kid magnet at the shore where you’re swatting away greenheads.

Albatross rendering Rendering of the Albatross complex opening in Edison (Albatross via Facebook video) loading...

Inside the Albatross entertainment complex

They say this is going to be the "world’s largest" indoor "social playground." At 50,000 square feet they may have nailed it.

It’s called Albatross and it’s dining, it’s drinking, it’s luxury bowling, it’s a mini-golf course that offers casual play as well as competitive, and it’s opening this month in Edison, New Jersey.

“With indoor putting, luxury bowling, exceptional craft cocktails, and dining, plus vibrant nightlife and entertainment—all under one roof—Albatross redefines the meaning of play and leisure," according to the venue’s president, Stephen Sangermano. “It’s truly a sight to behold—you must see it to believe it.”

There’s a full-service restaurant, a gorgeous bar, live music at night, private group spaces. From what I’ve seen you’ll feel like you’re discovering it as you go, room to room, chamber to chamber. There’s dynamic lighting and an interior design that makes it feel every square inch was thought through. Oh, there’s even a replica of the Eiffel Tower in miniature.

When does Albatross open in Edison?

You’ll find this amazing place at 991 Route 1 in Edison. When?

Their website, (which I strongly recommend you check out), says they’re officially opening on June 21. But NJ.com says a "first look" is happening June 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also, they’re looking to hire about 300 people.