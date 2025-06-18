⛳ The world's largest indoor themed mini golf course opens in NJ

EDISON — Ready for some fun this summer? Putt. Bowl. Party. Dine. Drink.

The world’s largest indoor-themed mini putting, luxury bowling, craft cocktails, dining, and nightlife destination is set to open in New Jersey this weekend.

Albatross, located at 991 Route 1 in Edison, is a world-class, 50,000-plus square foot complex situated next to its affiliate venue, Supercharged Entertainment New Jersey —home to the world’s largest indoor, multi-level karting track.

What is inside Albatross?

This one-of-a-kind social playground opening Saturday, June 21, features everything from spectacular themed mini putting attractions and 32 lanes of upscale, luxury bowling to a full-service restaurant and bar, serving a wide variety of craft spirits and cocktails.

The world’s largest indoor themed mini putting course is designed for both casual and competitive play.

The 32 lanes of high-end luxury bowling are for the ultimate game-night experience and competition for all levels.

The cocktails and elevated dining blend bold flavors with a vibrant, social atmosphere.

Live DJ music and immersive entertainment keep the energy going all night long, too.

The venue offers many putting and bowling price options for individuals and groups. For pricing information, visit here.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the upcoming grand opening of Albatross--a one-of-a-kind destination that we believe is not only the best in New Jersey but among the most spectacular in the country and the world," said President, Stephen Sangermano.

"Albatross redefines the meaning of play and leisure. It's truly a sight to behold--you must see it to believe it," he added.

You can work at Albatross

Looking for a job? Albatross is planning to hire a team of more than 300 employees. All interested candidates can inquire by sending an email and resume here.