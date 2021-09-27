Get ready for fall with these easy pumpkin snickerdoodles

Nothing says fall like the sweet smell of cinnamon. If you are looking for an easy and quick dessert recipe, keep reading, this one’s for you.

Two of my favorite fall ingredients are cinnamon and pumpkin (Basic, I know). Any opportunity to combine these spices is just one I cannot pass up, which is why I practically jumped at the chance to make pumpkin snickerdoodles.

Here is what you’ll need:

For the cookies you need:

½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon cream of tartar

¼ teaspoon salt

½ cup softened unsalted butter

½ cup granulated sugar

¼ cup light brown sugar

1 egg yolk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¼ cup pumpkin puree

For the sugar coating you’ll need:

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon.

Time to prep!

In order to make these cookies, preheat your oven to 350 degrees.

You want to combine the wet and dry ingredients separately, and slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet in a stand mixer.

When the mixture starts to resemble a thick, doughy consistency, form into a ball, cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. While the dough sets in the fridge, prepare the sugar coating.

After 30 minutes, remove the dough from the fridge and separate into tiny little balls. Roll each ball into the sugar mixture, and then place on a buttered baking sheet.

These will only take 10-12 minutes to bake.

Once they are ready, allow them to cool before eating. They are the softest, sweetest cookies you’ll try this fall. And if you want to add some frosting, or something to dip them into, cream cheese frosting is a great choice.

Enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.