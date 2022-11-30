Your favorite Mexican foods can be so easy to make.

It might not be the authentic food you'd find in Puebla or Mexico City, but it's the version of Mexican fare we've become used to, especially here in New Jersey.

One of my kids' favorite meals when they were growing up was my beef or chicken enchiladas.

This week I made chicken enchilada for the people at work.

You can grill the chicken or slow cook it in the oven for a juicier texture and milder flavor.

If you cook the chicken breasts or thighs in the oven, it will take you over an hour.

Easy and delicious chicken enchiladas

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

How to make a delicious Sicilian seafood salad

Dennis Malloy’s simple pico de gallo recipe

Dennis Malloy’s easy tomato sauce recipe