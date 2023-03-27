Easter egg hunts around NJ and other Easter activities for kids

Before I give you some tips on where you can take your kids for some Easter egg

hunting and other fun Easter stuff, may I just say I've heard some hysterical stories about parents getting competitive.

Crazy stories about parents grabbing eggs out of other kids' hands if their own kids weren't being aggressive enough. So I'll play this like an alcohol commercial. Hunt eggs responsibly. No shenanigans.

It's for fun, not a Heisman Trophy!

With Easter right around the corner, maybe you're looking for things to take your kids to. Here's a list.

Egg Hunt at Johnson's Corner Farm

133 Church Rd, Medford, NJ

Now through April 8

Monday - Friday from 10am to 1pm and 3:30pm to 4:30pm

Saturdays, Sundays and Good Friday from 10:00am to 4pm

Hop on a hayride out to the egg field, where kids can collect eggs to trade for a goody bag. A story and a personal visit with Peter Rabbit are included in your day at Johnson's Corner Farm.

They also have live animals. Book your tickets online in advance here.

78815448 Fuse loading...

Coombs Barnyard

20 Route 77, Elmer, NJ

Saturday April 1 & 8

1pm to 4pm

See barnyard animals, participate in the Egg & Veggie Hunt and visit with the Easter Bunny. (Collected Eggs will be empty but will be turned in for a tasty surprise!) Also available will be barrel train rides and egg decorating stations. More info here.

Easter egg basket on field covered with eggs cjmacer loading...

Sonny the Bunny's Colossal Carrot Adventure

iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd, Freehold, NJ

Saturday April 1

10am to 12pm

A bunny trail filled with eggs, raffle prizes, bunny photos and a selfie station. And this one is FREE. More info here.

easter bunny ears looking up from behind wooden fence on cyan background wernerimages loading...

Easter and Springtime Family Festival

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester, NJ

Kids can feed farm animals, visit baby animals, take a scenic hayride, do an egg hunt and visit the Easter Bunny.

See website for dates and times.

jenifoto jenifoto loading...

Storybook Land

6415 Blackhorse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ

April 1, 2, 7, 8 and 10

12pm to 4pm

Easter Bunny visits and egg hunts in a nursery rhyme-themed park. More info here.

A trail of Easter eggs in the grass. mudbabyphotography loading...

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd, Princeton, NJ

April 8 & 9

10am to 4pm

Kids 2 to 10 can follow a non-competitive bunny trail on a self-guided treasure hunt. At the end they can do Easter crafts, meet live farm animals and yes, real bunnies. All the info you need here.

Children on Easter egg hunt Arne Trautmann loading...

Step Back Foundation Easter Egg Hunt

2200 Delaware Ave, North Wildwood, NJ

April 8

9am to 12pm

This local charity that helps local athletes is having an egg hunt in Albert I. Allen Memorial Park. Entry is on a pay what you can donation basis and little kids are grouped by age throughout the morning. More info here.

469827975 ClaudioVentrella loading...

Seaside Heights Easter Egg Hunt

Seaside Heights boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ

April 2

1pm to 2pm

A free event where kids can stroll the boardwalk looking for Easter eggs. Thousands of prizes and an Easter Bunny meet. More info here.

Funny easter eggs with bunny ears in the sun fotojog loading...

Princeton Junction Easter Egg Hunt

401 Village Rd, East Princeton Junction, NJ

April 2

3pm

Another free event for kids ages 2-9. BYOB (Bring Your Own Basket) to collect those eggs. Here's more info.

Easter bunny watching the egg hunt Arne Trautmann loading...

Jenkinsons

300 Ocean Ave Point Pleasant, NJ

April 2

1pm

This egg hunt is also free and is broken into three age groups.

0-4: on the beach in front of the Aquarium

5-6 & 7-8: on the beach in front of Frank’s Fun Center

9-10: on the beach in front of the Amusement Park

More info here.

Painted Easter Eggs Xesai loading...

Easter Egg Hunt at Oasis Family Farm

3 Circle Dr, Robbinsville, NJ

April 1 and 2, 7 and 8

10:30am to 3:30pm for egg hunts

Farm and fun zone open until 4:30pm

Kids under 12 collect up to 12 empty eggs they turn in for prizes. Easter Bunny appearance, wagon ride, farm animals and more. Info found here.

Easter Eggs Liang Zhang loading...

The Easter Bunny Train Ride & Easter Egg Hunt

99 Elizabeth St, Phillipsburg, NJ

April 1 and 2, 8 and 9

11am, 12:30pm, 2pm, and 3:30pm train departures

All aboard the Easter train which takes you along the scenic Delaware river. Meet the Easter Bunny on board. You stop in a beautiful little glade where kids collect eggs. Info here.

Cute little bunny sleeping in the basket and easter eggs in the meadow Sasiistock loading...

Easter EGGStravaganZOO

Cape May County Park and Zoo

707 U.S. 9, Middle Township, NJ

April 1

10am to 2pm

Free event at the zoo which kicks off right at 10am with an egg hunt so don't be late. Also crafts, a scavenger hunt, live animal encounters and a photo op with the Easter Bunny. More info found here.

spukkato spukkato loading...

Scotch Plains Easter Egg Hunt

1225 Hetfield Ave, Scotch Plains, NJ

April 1

10am to 11:30am

Another free event, kids 8 and younger can participate in the Easter egg hunt if you bring your own basket. Also balloon art, activites and a visit with the Easter Bunny. Look for info here.

Woman with red easter egg gpointstudio loading...

As always it's a good idea to check with the business or township for any last minute changes before committing to heading to an event.

Happy Easter!

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

