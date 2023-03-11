NJ’s best-selling Easter candy is also a national favorite

Not only is Easter a time of year for friends and family to gather, but it's also a time when kids from all over get to participate in Easter egg hunts. And what's the best part of those hunts? The prizes inside the eggs, of course.

Eggs filled with plenty of delicious candies that people tend to associate with Easter, and the kids absolutely love it. I mean, who wouldn't enjoy a great Easter egg hunt?

And this got us thinking, have you ever wondered what the top-selling candies are across the country? Some of the findings revealed by Instacart might surprise you.

Let's take a quick look at the top-selling Easter candies across the nation, including which candy took the lead right here in The Garden State.

And as you're checking out the top 10 nationally, see if you can guess which one of them took the number one spot here at home.

These are the best-selling Easter candies in America Instacart looked at data leading up to the 2022 Easter holiday season to see which candies were the most popular across the nation, as well as which candies were top-sellers in each state.

The nation's #2 best-seller overall takes the lead in The Great Garden State with the Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs taking the #1 spot here at home. What can we say? New Jersey sure loves its peanut butter.

The only other Easter candy that topped the Reese's Peanut Butter egg nationally was the Cadbury Cream Egg. This, of course, shouldn't come as a surprise being those are an absolute seasonal must.

Still, it's nice to see Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs represent as the ultimate top-seller for the Easter holiday season in New Jersey.

