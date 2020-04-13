Easter Bunny in Margate loses his head

Since having kids go on Easter egg hunts or visit the Easter Bunny was off the table this year, Margate, like many New Jersey towns, decided to bring the Easter Bunny to the kids. Also, like many New Jersey towns, they did it via a township fire truck.

Things didn’t go according to plan, though. As you can see in the video below, the bunny’s (costume) head goes flying off, landing in the street.

As the head is lying in the street, you can hear the sirens and the call of “Code Red!” go out. Hopefully any children watching weren’t too traumatized.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the firefighter underneath the bunny costume is named Chris Fantazzia, and the man shooting the video is Brian Miranda, owner of the Wonder Bar in AC.

