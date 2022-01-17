An East Orange man has been arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a minor.

Abdul Crowley, 44, sexually assaulted a female on July 4, 2021, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office. Records indicate the victim was between 13 and 15 years old, and that Crowley had supervisory or disciplinary power over her at the time.

The girl reported the assault to her family immediately after the incident, and DNA evidence eventually led to the charges against Crowley, the prosecutor's office said.

Crowley is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual contact and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arrested without incident and is detained at Essex County Jail until his arraignment.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

