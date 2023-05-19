Earthquake in NJ? – NJ Top news for Friday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Friday:

⬛ Earthquake? - Parts of NJ jolted awake by shaking

A small earthquake in New York rattled homes on North Jersey

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Scientists reject claim that offshore wind work is killing whales

They testify warming ocean temperatures are changing the migration patterns of prey-fish whales eat, bringing whales into ocean shipping super-highways

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ 30th dolphin strands itself on a New Jersey beach

A bottlenose dolphin, a dependent calf, was found at Rutgers Cape Shore Laboratory in the Cape May Court House section of Middle Township on Wednesday.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ NJ gun poll: Most residents side with stricter carry rules

Most adults in New Jersey want it to be more difficult to carry a gun outside the home.

Click HERE to read more.

⬛ Good employment news released for New Jersey

The New Jersey Department of Labor says the labor market adds jobs and remains robust

Click HERE to read more.

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running new program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.