Over 400,000 New Jersey voters have already cast mail-in ballots as early voting nears

With less than two weeks before Election Day, more than 400,000 New Jersey voters have already made their voices heard through mail-in ballots — signaling a brisk early turnout in the 2025 race for governor.

According to a new analysis by VoteHub, 404,335 mail-in ballots have been returned statewide, representing 6.6% of the state’s active electorate. That figure edges ahead of the pace seen at the same point in the 2021 gubernatorial contest and far surpasses early returns from the 2023 legislative races.

✉ Democrats dominate mail-in voting, but GOP returns ballots faster

Democrats continue to hold a commanding lead in total ballots cast, returning 254,088 ballots — about 62.8% of all those submitted. Republicans have sent back 88,396 ballots (21.9%), while 61,851 (15.3%) came from unaffiliated or third-party voters.

Out of the 927,134 ballots mailed statewide, Democrats received 57.1%, Republicans 19.7%, and independents or third-party voters 23.2%.

Despite being outnumbered, Republicans are returning their ballots at a slightly higher rate than Democrats — 48.5% to 48.0% — suggesting stronger enthusiasm among GOP voters in the early stages.

❎ Cape May leads the pack, Hudson lags behind

The early voting energy isn’t spread evenly across the state. Cape May County tops the list with a 54.7% return rate, while Hudson County trails at 34.0%.

Vote-by-mail requests now represent roughly 15% of all registered voters in New Jersey, continuing a steady rise in popularity since the expansion of mail voting during the pandemic.

🗳 In-person early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 25

Starting Saturday, Oct. 25, voters will have another chance to cast their ballots during New Jersey’s in-person early voting period, which runs through Sunday, Nov. 2.

Every county will offer early voting sites, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Registered mail voters who wish to switch and vote in person can do so by casting a provisional ballot — but they must avoid returning their mail-in ballot afterward, as that would result in rejection.

It’s also important to remember that mail-in ballots cannot be dropped off at early voting or Election Day polling sites.

🔥 Election momentum builds as New Jersey heads toward Nov. 4

As mail-in and early voting ramp up, political analysts say the numbers suggest strong voter engagement — especially among Democrats, who continue to dominate participation in New Jersey’s increasingly mail-driven elections.

Polls have shown a tightening race with Democrat Mikie Sherrill holding onto a 5-7 point lead over Republican Jack Ciattarelli. Neither candidate has secured a solid path to victory and turnout from party loyalists will be key for both Sherrill and Ciattarelli.

The latest surveys show women and unaffiliated voters will likely decide the election. Democrat Sherrill has a slight advantage among both critical voting blocs.

