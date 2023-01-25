Eagles play-by-play announcer’s interesting take on huge Giants game mistake and how far Birds will go

Anyone who listens to my New Jersey 101.5 radio show is familiar with the famous "No señor, No señor, No señor" call made by Ricky Ricardo who broadcasts the Eagles games in Spanish.

The call came from the Eagles' "Double Doink" playoff game on Jan. 6, 2018, when Bears kicker Cody Parkey's potential game-winning kick was partially blocked and hit the goalpost and crossbar before falling back onto the goal line.

Ricardo, who was born in Newark, lived in Union City, Elizabeth, and West New York was back in the booth last Saturday night when the Eagles blew out the Giants 38-7. After predicting a Bird's victory the week before, Ricky again came on my show to explain where he thought the Giants went wrong right from the start.

attachment-Ricky Ricardo (2) loading...

"Giants lost at the cool toss. If the plan was to limit the Eagles offensive possessions, Daboll handed them the ball and the chance to establish momentum. Big mistake."

I agree. If the Giants who had won the coin toss had taken the ball they could have set the tone by running Saquon Barkley and perhaps quieting the fans down early. By deferring, they let the Eagles go first and score, then when they got the ball back and missed on 4th and 8. the Birds were able to score again and the blowout began.

How far does Ricky Ricardo think this year's Eagles can go?

"They showed that they can throttle up after toning it down the last 3 weeks. Head Coach Nick Sirianni is doing a fabulous job. The Eagles can and will win the Super Bowl! Lots of free agents in the off-season. Vice President of Football Operations Howie Roseman will have his work cut out."

Work never stops for Ricky Ricardo either. When he's not talking sports on the radio both in English and Spanish, he's doing play-by-play for the New York Yankees. One of his most historic calls is Aaron Judges' 62nd home run, which broke Roger Maris's record. This spring Rick Ricardo will be receiving a proclamation from the Mayor of West New York.

He's also filled in for legendary play-by-play caller John Sterling whom he once rescued during a flood in Edgewater.

attachment-Ricky Ricardo (3) loading...

Will Ricky be filling in for John Sterling this year doing Yankees play-by-play?

"It’s up to John and the powers that be at Audacy. Yet to be determined. I’d love to if the opportunity is afforded to me."

After hearing Ricky fill in for Sterling last year, I'm guessing that the opportunity will definitely be afforded to him.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

55 baseball players from NJ (that Joe V could find stock photos of)