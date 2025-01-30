Philadelphia Eagles meet-and-greet planned for NJ casino ahead of Super Bowl

Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after scoring a third quarter touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the NFC Wild Card Playoff at Lincoln Financial Field on January 12, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)/Canva illustration

ATLANTIC CITY — Before they head to Louisiana to battle for an NFL championship, three members of the Philadelphia Eagles are stopping at a New Jersey casino to meet with fans.

They'll only be around for an hour, and the public will be able to take a photo with all three players on a first-come, first-served basis.

The exclusive event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1, from 8 to 9 p.m., at the event center in Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.

Scheduled to appear are tight end Dallas Goedert, defensive end Brandon Graham, and offensive lineman Jordan Mailata.

Brandon Graham #55 of the Philadelphia Eagles sacks Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Graham was injured in week 12 and was believed to be done for the rest of the season, but the Eagles on Thursday announced that they've opened the practice window for the defensive end, hinting that he may have a shot at playing in the Super Bowl.

The NFL championship is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. The game in New Orleans is a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, which ended in a 38-35 Kansas City Chiefs win over the Eagles.

