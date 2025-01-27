All the New Jersey connections in the 2025 Super Bowl
🏈 NJ has player ties on both Super Bowl teams
🏈Former Rutgers star heads for 3rd straight big game
🏈Dozens of active NFL pros have NJ roots
Now that the slate is set for Super Bowl 59, there are a handful of New Jersey connections to both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Possibly the strongest is New Jersey native who also played for Rutgers before going pro, Isiah Pacheco.
Pacheco shared an Instagram throwback to his youth football days in Vineland a couple seasons ago:
View this post on Instagram
Eagles ties to NJ include players who grew up in the Garden State — like veteran Rick Lovato — or virtual dual NJ-PA resident, Jahan Dotson.
There are also a few pros who have taken up residence in the Garden State during football season.
All New Jersey connections in 2025 Super Bowl
Among the two teams in this year's Super Bowl, some pros have New Jersey roots, while others are seasonal residents.
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
There will even be a native of NJ as part of the halftime show this year.
Sza — who grew up in Maplewood — joins Kendrick Lamar as a musical guest on Feb. 9, for Super Bowl 59 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.
