Eagles hire new head coach

When Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie fired head coach Doug Pederson, he said he's in no rush to hire a new head coach. Now, nine days after saying that and only three years after the Birds won their first Super Bowl under Pederson, the white smoke has come from Eagles headquarters. According to multiple reports, the Eagles will hire Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their new head coach.

Here's what Colts head coach Frank Reich said about Sirianni, according to a tweet from NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark.

Reich was the Eagles offensive coordinator under Pederson when the Eagles won that Super Bowl. He's basically the only one to come out on top if you did a "where are they now" on the major stars of that game. It was Reich who many feel can bring out the best in quarterback Carson Wentz, who has regressed since he left and yet was given a four year $128 million contract, so he's not going anywhere.

It will be Sirianni's job to fix Wentz. It will also be his job to deal with the interference from his owner Jeffrey Lurie and President of Football Operations Howie Roseman, whose involvement can go so far as picking Sirianni's assistants and the actives on game day.

Sirianni beat out a long list of candidates interviewed by the Eagles including; Arthur Smith who signed with the Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, Eagles assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley (who was a player and fan favorite), New England Patriots linebacking coach Jerod Mayo and their offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, San Francisco offensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who became head coach of the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles.

Sirianni's got a pedigree background having spent three years in Kansas City as offensive quality control coach, then wide receivers coach. In 2013 he goes to San Diego as quarterbacks coach, then wide receivers coach in 2016, then in 2018 he becomes the Indianapolis Colts, offensive coordinator.

ESPN's Field Yates likes him.

Now we see what Eagles fans think.

