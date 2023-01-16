Eagles-Giants playoff tickets: What they’re going for, where to get them

For the last few years, including on Dec. 11, whenever the Giants would host the Philadelphia Eagles, their fans would come and take over Metlife stadium and turn it into an Eagles home game.

If Giants fans want to return the favor this Saturday when the two teams meet in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs at Lincoln Financial Field, it's going to cost you. And a lot more than the tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Checking the websites as of 1:30 Monday, Ticketmaster, the official marketplace of the NFL, has tickets in section 120 on the 50-yard line available for $1,000 each.

On the other side of the field, section 101, you can get them while they last for just $944. Now if you just want to get into the stadium, standing room only is $344; and the upper deck, or "nosebleed seats," are going for approximately $400. Not to mention the $50 to park, and God forbid you should want something to eat or drink.

If you're thinking StubHub, if you want to sit in section 120, row 1, be prepared to pay $4,566 a ticket while they last. Then there's SeatGeek, which says their tickets start at $287 each.

Wherever you get your tickets, make sure they're real and you're not being scammed. Personally, I'd much rather stay home and watch on my ginormous big screen TV with food and bathroom close by. It's also free to park on my driveway, but that's me.

Danny Pavone, an Eagles season ticket holder, is also not going to the game; but has a message for Giants fans:

As a season ticket holder, we only pay face value ,which is actually less than some stadium's regular season pricing. I will be watching the game at home this week. I doubt you could call it an ''invasion' of the Linc' because Giants fans know better than that as it will be a very LONG walk out of the stadium after they lose…again.

I look forward to reminding him of those words after the game. Go Giants!

