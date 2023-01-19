Eagles coach craves what kind of pizza? 8 South Jersey alternatives

So, you're the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles; a team that plays in the city with some of the second-best pizza in the world. You're getting ready to host a playoff game against the New York Football Giants, a team that plays in the state where they have the best pizza in the world, what are you craving Coach Nick Sirianni?

"I was kinda craving a Pizza Hut stuffed crust pizza. I haven't had that in a while. That's not something I get at home, so we had that" -Sirianni at his press conference.

Really, coach? With all the great pizza places on both sides of the river, this is what he craves. With all due respect to Pizza Hut, if I'm a Philly fan, which I'm not, I take umbrage at my team's head coach's choice of pie; stuffed crust or not. If I'm a South Jersey fan, I'd offer some alternatives.

DeLorenzo's (Photo: Google Maps) DeLorenzo's (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

DeLorenzos in Hamilton

Jeffrey Chudoff - those that know, know,

Cynthia Ann - Great crust, great sauce, delicious

Raymond's in Cherry Hill

Barry Yelowitz - order Raymond's style, thicker crust pan pizza. Awesome.

King's Pizza (Photo: Google Maps) King of Pizza (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

King Pizza in Cherry Hill

Rich Gallo and John Kensil

Sam’s on the Wildwood Boardwalk at 26th Street

Francie Trout - The pizza 🍕 is the seashore style, thin crust. The service is all some! No delivery though

Brooklyn Pizzeria (Photo: Google Maps) Brooklyn Pizzeria (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Brooklyn Pizzeria in Haddon Heights

Scott Soffen - great menu with all the classics and new ideas. Great sauce and Italian flows through the room! Great crust!

Luigi’s Pizza Fresca!! (Evesham, NJ)

Robert Leonetti

Big John's Pizza Queen (Photo: Google Maps) Big John's Pizza Queen (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Big John's Pizza Queen in Vineland

Steve Tatz

Preps Pizza (in Ocean City) is the best in SNJ

Cliff Tone

