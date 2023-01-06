PB3 — See which NJ pizza joints advance in Pizza Bowl voting

We may not have a Super Bowl in the Meadowlands, although the Giants are going to the playoffs, but we will have the third annual Pizza Bowl on Feb. 4, at Redd's Restaurant and Bar in Carlstadt.

I'll be hosting, and among the celebrity judges will be ABC Eyewitness News morning anchor Ken Rosato, whose family owned and operated a pizzeria when he was a child, former New York Giants wide receiver Stephen Baker "The Touchdown Maker," who scored a touchdown in Super Bowl XXV to help the Giants beat the Buffalo Bills 20-19.

Also judging will be comedian Julia Scotti, Eddie Brigati of The Young Rascals who sang their hit "How Can I Be Sure?," Jim Murdock from News 12, and actor Joseph Donofrio who played young Tommy in "Goodfellas"; with more surprises to come. Pizza Bowl 3 benefits the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Joseph D'Onofrio (Photo: Steve Trevelise) Joseph D'Onofrio (Photo: Steve Trevelise) loading...

Performing will be Aloha Monkeys with their hit, "Jersey Pizza Joint."

The voting started on my show Dec. 1 with 5 rounds of competition for Best Pizza and Best Meatballs in Jersey. There were pizza places from all over New Jersey, Four regions with 52 judges each round, and a final round with approximately 40 VIP Judges.

On Jan. 2, the 32 finalists and alternates were announced on the Jersey Pizza Joints Facebook page which has grown to over 67,000 followers worldwide.

Pizza Bowl 3 (Photo: Guy Madsen) Pizza Bowl 3 (Photo: Guy Madsen on Facebook) loading...

The vote leaders in the North Jersey region are Patsy's Tavern in Patterson with 1807 votes, followed by the Star Tavern in Orange with 407, then Grumpy's in Saddlebook with 328 and Conigilio's in Morristown with 294.

In the Central Jersey region, it was Delucia's in Raritan with 1.466 votes followed by Jersey Pizza Boys in Avenel with 1225, then Maria's pizza in Milltown with 608 and Prima Pizza in Somerville with 452.

The Jersey Shore region saw Zoni's in Middletown get 2127 votes followed by Maruca's in Seaside Heights with 1597, then Capricci in Pizzeria in Howell received 1562 votes and Capones in Toms River 1155.

And finally, the South Jersey region where Ricardo's Italian in Browns Mills received 864 votes followed by Kate and Al's in Columbus with 149, Pete's in Columbus with 118 and Jobstown Pizza with 93.

Each region also had 4 alternates.

Jersey Pizza Joints (Photo: Guy Madsen/Jersey Pizza Joints on Facebook) Jersey Pizza Joints (Photo: Guy Madsen/Jersey Pizza Joints on Facebook) loading...

Winners receive the Pizza Bowl trophy for Pizza, and the Best Balls in Jersey trophy for Best Meatballs- plus bragging rights for a year.

Pizza Bowl is the brainchild of "Big Guy" Madsen, who started it during the pandemic with his "Jersey Pizza Joints" Facebook page.

So many pizza boxes say, "You've tried the rest, now try the best." Here's where we see where the best pizza in New Jersey really is!

For tickets to Pizza Bowl 3 click here.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.