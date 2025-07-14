Can there be anything left for E-ZPass to do to us that they haven’t already done?

Between their absurd $50 “administrative” fees, bad customer service where people routinely wait on hold over an hour to speak to an actual human, increasing automatic replenishment billing, etc., you’d think they thought of everything.

Here’s a new one.

A new policy is going to charge drivers more money if their New Jersey E-ZPass transponder isn’t mounted perfectly. This went into effect on July 6 and applies to the following toll crossings.

George Washington Bridge

George Washington Bridge George Washington Bridge (Port Authority of New York and New Jersey) loading...

Holland Tunnel

Afternoon rush hour traffic entering the Holland Tunnel to New Jersey. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Afternoon rush hour traffic entering the Holland Tunnel to New Jersey. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) loading...

Lincoln Tunnel

Manhattan Tolls NJ Lawsuit AP Photo file loading...

Goethals Bridge

Goethals Bridge AP loading...

Bayonne Bridge

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Outerbridge Crossing

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

It can cost you several dollars more. For example, most passenger cars, a two-axle vehicle, would be paying $18.72 rather than $14.06 if your transponder is kept in a glove compartment or cup holder or not mounted in the correct spot on the windshield.

What’s the correct spot?

According to the Port Authority, E-ZPass devices must be mounted on the windshield at the right side of the rear-view mirror, approximately 1 inch from the center and 1 inch under the tinted portion of the windshield.

Cars pass through toll booths to use the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Cars pass through toll booths to use the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) loading...

New Jersey drivers have a long list of complaints of E-ZPass.

Assemblyman Paul Kinitra, R-Ocean has appeared on NJ101.5’s morning show with Eric Scott, hearing a litany of grievances and wants to hold New Jersey E-ZPass more accountable.

We are just all doing our best, trying to get to work, and pay tolls that are already unfairly high. Must everything be a struggle?

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

How overtaxed NJ drivers MacGyver their cars Gallery Credit: Jeff Deminski

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈