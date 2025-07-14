If your E-ZPass tag isn’t mounted right, it’s going to cost you at these NJ and NY crossings
Can there be anything left for E-ZPass to do to us that they haven’t already done?
Between their absurd $50 “administrative” fees, bad customer service where people routinely wait on hold over an hour to speak to an actual human, increasing automatic replenishment billing, etc., you’d think they thought of everything.
Here’s a new one.
A new policy is going to charge drivers more money if their New Jersey E-ZPass transponder isn’t mounted perfectly. This went into effect on July 6 and applies to the following toll crossings.
George Washington Bridge
Holland Tunnel
Lincoln Tunnel
Goethals Bridge
Bayonne Bridge
Outerbridge Crossing
It can cost you several dollars more. For example, most passenger cars, a two-axle vehicle, would be paying $18.72 rather than $14.06 if your transponder is kept in a glove compartment or cup holder or not mounted in the correct spot on the windshield.
What’s the correct spot?
According to the Port Authority, E-ZPass devices must be mounted on the windshield at the right side of the rear-view mirror, approximately 1 inch from the center and 1 inch under the tinted portion of the windshield.
New Jersey drivers have a long list of complaints of E-ZPass.
Assemblyman Paul Kinitra, R-Ocean has appeared on NJ101.5’s morning show with Eric Scott, hearing a litany of grievances and wants to hold New Jersey E-ZPass more accountable.
We are just all doing our best, trying to get to work, and pay tolls that are already unfairly high. Must everything be a struggle?
