DWI checkpoints July 11 & 13 in Monmouth County

State Police will hold two sobriety checkpoints this week in Monmouth County.

The first checkpoint will Thursday at the PNC Bank Arts Center and the second one will be Saturday in Belmar.

Police did not provide times for the checkpoints.

Florida Georgia Line will bring their “Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour” to the Center starting at 7 p.m. The tour includes the groups Dan+Shay, Morgan Wallen, Caanan Smith and Hardy.

State Police usually set up after one concert every summer at the PNC Arts Center.

Sgt. 1st Class Jeff Flynn said the location fits the four criteria for setting up a checkpoint.

"Motor vehicle crash data, past DWI checkpoint results in that area, the amount of liquor stores in the immediate area and the number of DWI summonses issued in that area. That's how these checkpoints are established," Flynn said.

Troopers said they will be looking for signs of impairment due to alcohol or drugs.

Police asked that if you see a driver you believe is posing a hazard because of poor driving behaviors, to call the aggressive driver tip line from a hands-free mobile device by dialing #77. They ask you to be ready to give a description of the vehicle and occupants, a location and direction, and a license plate if possible.

