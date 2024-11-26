HOWELL — Authorities consider the night before Thanksgiving to be one of the worst nights for drunk driving.

A task force in Monmouth County has plans to crack down on motorists who make bad decisions and put everyone else's lives in danger.

A four-hour DWI checkpoint has been announced for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

It's happening on the northbound side of Route 9. Officials say all vehicles will be diverted into Regal Plaza, between Dollar General and White Castle. All drivers will be screened for their sobriety.

Route 9, Howell (Google Maps) Route 9, Howell (Google Maps) loading...

The checkpoint is scheduled to run from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The task force hopes to find no violations Wednesday night. Officials are advising party goers to use a designated driver after drinking, or use a ride sharing option.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Don't get fooled: Here's 24 scam texts I received in just one month Although some may be humorous, others appear legit. Here are 24 texts I received in just one month's time, as well as one I'm surprised I never got.

Spam texts are listed in the same order that was received. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Real life Sopranos spots to visit in NJ Since its debut 25 years ago, The Sopranos has lived on as a favorite among fans, old and new. While time has changed some of the New Jersey landscape, there's still plenty of spots that Tony visited, that you can, too. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt