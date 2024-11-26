DWI checkpoint announced for Thanksgiving Eve in Monmouth County, NJ
HOWELL — Authorities consider the night before Thanksgiving to be one of the worst nights for drunk driving.
A task force in Monmouth County has plans to crack down on motorists who make bad decisions and put everyone else's lives in danger.
A four-hour DWI checkpoint has been announced for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
It's happening on the northbound side of Route 9. Officials say all vehicles will be diverted into Regal Plaza, between Dollar General and White Castle. All drivers will be screened for their sobriety.
The checkpoint is scheduled to run from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m.
The task force hopes to find no violations Wednesday night. Officials are advising party goers to use a designated driver after drinking, or use a ride sharing option.
