Dump truck spills 24 tons of sand onto NJ road

MANCHESTER — A dump truck spilled 24 tons of sand onto an Ocean County road when the driver lost control on Wednesday morning.

Driver Erick Castro-Perez, 50, was driving on Pasadena Road near the Burlington County line just after 8 a.m. and drifted onto the road's dirt shoulder, according to Manchester police.

The truck crossed back onto the road into the southbound lanes and tipped over spilling the sand.

The Ocean County Road Department helped clear the sand from the roadway which was closed for several hours. Pasadena Road runs through a wooded area between Routes 72 and 70.

A dump truck after dumping 24 tons of sand on Pasadena Road in Manchester Township (Manchester Police)

Police said that driver error appears to be the main cause of the overturn but no charges have been filed.

Perez was taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for treatment of minor injuries.

