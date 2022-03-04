Dulce Alavez fundraising scam shut down

The fundraising platform GoFundMe has removed a campaign that was purportedly raising money to help find a missing South Jersey girl.

It's been more than 2 1/2 years since Dulce Alavez vanished from a park in Bridgeton.

Local, state and federal investigators continue to work the case, but precious few leads have been uncovered.

Dulce was five-years-old when she disappeared.

As the family prepares to celebrate her 8th birthday next month, social media posts started popping up asking for money to hire a private investigator. The organizer of the GoFundMe page stated they were a family member.

It was all a scam, preying on people's sympathies for the girl and her family.

Noema Alavez Perez, Dulce's mom, confirmed to NJ.com the family had nothing to do with the fundraiser.

As of this morning, the page has been taken down.

GoFundMe representatives would not identify who posted the fundraiser, but say none of the money raised was given to the individual.

The family, meanwhile, is focused on celebrating Dulce's life and continuing to bring awareness to her disappearance.

A Disney themed celebration is planned for April 25 at the Bridgeton park where Dulce was last seen. Family, friends and community members will gather near Dulce's Tree, which was dedicated to honor the little girl, at 5 p.m.

Investigators still insist there is someone who knows something that will lead them to Dulce. A $75,000 reward is being offered for that information.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

