New plea for info about girl who vanished in Bridgeton, NJ

Dulce Alavez would be 7-years-old now. She was 5-years-old when she vanished from a park in Bridgeton in 2019.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor has again posted a age-enhanced photo of what Dulce may look like today, and another plea for anyone with information to come forward.

Not a single trace of the girl has ever been found since she disappeared over two years ago. Investigators have repeatedly said they believe someone knows something, but may be afraid to come forward. A young witness told police Dulce was seen walking with a man toward a red van.

Local police and the FBI have followed up on multiple leads. Still, nothing.

The disappearance is still considered an active investigation, and a $75,000 reward is still being offered for information leading to Dulce's whereabouts.

As family and friends marked Dulce's birthday last April, a former spokesman for the family said the girl's mother showed a troubling lack of emotion and motivation for finding her daughter.

Jackie Rodriguez says she stopped speaking for the family because she grew weary of having to cajole Dulce's mother, Noema, to plead publicly for her daughter's return. Noema's only extended interview was with Dr. Phil in 2019.

9 of the nation’s most miserable cities are in New Jersey

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

Goosebumps and other bodily reactions, explained