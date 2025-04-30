👃 Popular South Jersey bakery bans strong fragrances

We’ve all been out somewhere when someone with heavy perfume or cologne walks by. It can literally take your breath away. I mean the kind of smell that coats the inside of your mouth and nose and you can’t get it out.

No only is it annoying, but for people who has asthma or are particularly sensitive to strong smells it can trigger a medical emergency.

Not to mention there is nothing that can ruin a good meal quite like the strong smell of cologne or perfume.

Imagine standing in a bakery and experiencing all the wonderful smells of cakes, doughnuts, muffins and other delights. Then someone walks in reeking of Old Spice or Aqua Velva.

Puke.

At Century Bakery in Bridgeton, not only are the strong scents potentially offensive to customers, it can cause health issues for their employees.

A medical issue prompted the owner to post on social media the following:

“We kindly ask that if you wear strong perfumes or colognes, please utilize our drive-thru service. Several cashiers in our bakery suffer from asthma, and this time of year can be particularly challenging for them due to the high pollen count. The addition of strong fragrances can make it even more difficult for them to breathe, as their airways are already irritated.”

When I asked your opinion of the policy on a recent episode of the New Jersey 101.5 Morning show, I was surprised to hear how many of you joined me in supporting this ban.

Many didn’t want such bans to be connected to help issues, but just common courtesy.

One caller noted that “most people wearing it, do not smell it on themselves. Just like body odor. Everyone around you smells it but yourself.”

Kim, From Union, would even take it a step further.

“I think there should be a law about offensive fragrances,” Kim said, “It invades the space and the health of others. Why do Uber and Lyft drivers feel need to spray their cars with these fragrances?"

One caller, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he worked for a large insurance company in New Jersey.

“We had this female coworker that would drench herself in perfume. Many ladies complained for months,” he said, “They finally went to the supervisor and they called her in and told her to please tame down your perfume.”

Lori, from Roselle Park, notices it more among the older population. “Older people have less sense of smell, so they overcompensate."

Regis, from Hamilton, says if people would follow a very simple rule when applying fragrances this wouldn’t be an issue.

“Spray, delay, walk away,” Regis said, “I learned that from old school Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.”

Not just perfume and cologne

While a good number of callers to the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show agreed there is an issue with heavy perfumes and cologne, others said there is a far more serious problem with stink.

Weed.

Beth, from Millville lamented, “"Eric, how about the pot smell. It is everywhere! Makes me gag!"

Since New Jersey legalized recreational use of marijuana complaints about the smell wafting through public spaces have been on the rise.

It sticks to your clothing, and even if you’ve smoked outside, you are bringing the stink indoors.

Dave told us, “People come in now reeking of first thing in the morning."

In a restaurant, Alexis, from mays Landing, says it can ruin a meal.

“The smell makes me sick and if it’s someone sitting next to you while eating it’s so gross."

