‘Drunken sex’ or assault? NJ student arrested, expelled from Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — A pre-med student from New Jersey was expelled from Northwestern University and banned from campus after he was accused of sexually assaulting a drunk woman early Saturday morning.

Prosecutors from the Cook County State's Attorney's Office said freshman Scott Thomas, 20, of Bernardsville, was captured on surveillance video walking with a woman on campus as she pushed his hands off her body. Thomas is seen on video pushing the woman against a glass door and sexually assaulting her around 2 a.m., according to prosecutors.

The student heard the woman asking him to stop as Thomas pulled up his pants and tucked in his shirt, according to prosecutors.

The woman told authorities that she met Thomas at a party earlier that night but does not know him well, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said a witness called campus police after seeing them outside the library. The woman was incoherent, her eyes were closed, could not stand up on her own and could not tell an officer her name, according to prosecutors.

She was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. Prosecutors said the woman's lips were scratched and red with bruises on her body.

NJ.com reported that Thomas graduated Bernards High School in 2018 and played basketball and golf.

Thomas was charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and released after posting 50 percent of $50,000 bail. He must stay away from his accuser and witnesses, surrender his passport and firearms and his location is being tracked by GPS. A judge rejected a request to return to New Jersey with his parents.

Thomas' lawyer, Jeffrey Urdangen, told the judge it was "drunken sex." Urdangen did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

He will be back in court at the Cook County Courthouse in Skokie, Illinois, on April 3.

Northwestern is located north of Chicago and has an enrollment of 21,000,