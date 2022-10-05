A Pleasantville man has been sentenced to prison for a crash in 2021 that claimed the life a 33-year-old pedestrian.

Michael Doyle, 32, was sentenced to eight years on a vehicular homicide charge and five years for endangering the welfare of a child. The sentences will be served concurrently.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Doyle was the under the influence of multiple drugs when he "disregarded a red traffic light" at the intersection of the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue on the night of Sept. 27, 2021, and struck Anthony Swezeny, who was using a crosswalk.

Doyle then collided with a van.

Doyle had two passengers in the vehicle, an adult and a 2-year-old child.

Toxicology results suggest that Doyle was driving while under the influence of fentanyl, morphine, methadone, marijuana, and other substances, at the time of the accident.

Swezeny resided in Egg Harbor Township for most of his life, according to his obituary. A 2006 graduate of Egg Harbor Township High School, Swezeny worked many years as a cook.

Swezeny was described by family as a "gentle giant," the prosecutor's office said. He loved music, spending time with friends and family, and making children smile as the "Magic Man" at a local restaurant.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

