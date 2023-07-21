NJ teen saved by Mahwah police officers who rushed to lake

After jumping in the upper lake at the Ramapo Reservation last week, a 17-year-old struggled and went under for about a minute.

Thankfully his fast-thinking friends jumped in and were able to pull him out of the water. In addition to quickly entering the water to retrieve their friend, one of the boys called 911. Officers responded within minutes and found the victim unresponsive but thankfully with a pulse.

Mahwah Police Officers Nicholas Williams, Ryan Moore, Connor Gilgen, Luke Rice, Liam Kantanas and Sgt. Rosario Zito arrived and immediately went to work to calm the situation down and revive the 17-year-old.

Within a minute or so, the young man was breathing and talking. Thanks to the fast response and focus on life-saving actions , one family is breathing a sigh of relief as a horrible and avoidable tragedy was prevented.

Although New Jersey drowning deaths are below the national average, according to the CDC we lose more than 4,000 Americans each year to unintentional drowning.

It's summer, make sure before you're in the water, you know how to stay above the water.

