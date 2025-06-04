The following rant is going to come off extremely conspiratorial and frankly, I don’t care and I own it.

This has been driving me insane so I need to know if others in the Garden State have been seeing what I’ve been seeing on New Jersey roads. Let me know if you’ve been seeing this in my poll below so I know if I’ve truly gone crazy.

It started maybe a month or two ago, and it’s only increased after I first noticed it.

Recently, New Jersey birds have gotten far too confident.

Yeah, that’s right, I’m taking a hard stance on birds.

I’ve noticed them driving super close to my car at about headlight height. It’s as if they’re daring me to hit them.

As someone who has accidentally hit several birds in her life, these incidents stick out because I really don’t want any more blood on my hands.

But I need to know if you’ve also seen this happening.

Have you been driving, business as usual, and suddenly a bird darts across the road at a height that could be catastrophic for the bird had it flown by a second sooner?

I swear I’ve seen these kamikaze birds eat least two or three times per commute for the past month and a half.

Birds, let’s discuss: You have the gift of flight. You can fly anywhere else. Do you really have to zoom in front of my car?

I pointed this out to coworkers and while some disagreed, others have come around and have fully admitted that this is becoming a common occurrence.

So please, I beg of you, let me know if you’ve seen anything like this while on the road in the poll below:

Drive (or fly) safe!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

